Alia Bhatt on what she learned from Shah Rukh Khan; reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali taught her ‘imagination’

Alia Bhatt is among one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Having played her first leading role in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student Of The Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Alia then went on to star in films such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, etc. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi, and the actress has often spoken about the admiration and respect she has for King Khan. Now, in a recent interview, she revealed what she learned from him during Dear Zindagi's shoot. She also opened up on working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt on what she learned from Shah Rukh Khan

While speaking with Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt said that each of her films has taught her something. She learnt a lot from Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for Dear Zindagi. “With Dear Zindagi, I learnt so much from Shah Rukh Khan. He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene—I learnt a lot from that,” she said.

Alia Bhatt on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia said that it felt like she went back to school all over again while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Except, this time it was an acting school. “Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you’re no longer the same person. Like Ranveer [Singh] says, you’ve been “Bhansali-fied” (laughs). It’s working with the people who make you more prepared for the next journey, but it’s not like you’ll ever have the answers. You’ll learn with each film as long as you’re open and you’ve walked onto the set deciding that you don’t have all the answers,” she said.

Alia Bhatt on what she learned from Karan Johar

When asked what she learned from Karan Johar, Alia said that she learned all about decorum, behavior, respect, and understanding from him. Speaking about Snajay Leela Bhansali, she said, “I learnt imagination. I learnt guts. I learnt the freedom of knowing that anything is possible in front of a camera and nothing is permanent.” She added that while they are both very different individuals, they have had strong influences on her life.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone. She will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which she is also co-producing with Dharma Productions.

