Alia Bhatt opens up about her professional life; Says she can't be too attached to success

Alia Bhatt acknowledges her obsession with her career and says that she can't be too attached to success or failures.

Every year we feel that has reached the peak of her career. However, the actress raises the bar with each performance. After watching her in films like Highway, Raazi, 2 States, Gully Boy, and more, the audience expects way more than a mediocre performance out of Alia. Keeping up to the same, the actress betters with every passing year. After impressing the fans with her skillset across genres, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for yet another spine chilling role. The actress is soon to be seen playing the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi where she will be bringing the crime story of the brothel owner on the celluloid.

While Alia is juggling with 5 films lined up for the near future, the actress has reached to another height. She seems to have a very busy 2020 and anticipates an even busier 2021. Anyone who goes on a journey with a bag full of expectations will also have certain disappointments, Alia told Hindustan Times. She spoke about her professional life stating that despite the fact that she has not had many failures in the career, she has learned a lot from them. Alia, who has had several blockbuster biggies to her credit, acknowledges the fact that she is extremely passionate about her career, films and the art. However, she recognises that she should strike a balance and not be too attached to her success or failures. She says that one should keep their head down, work hard and give their best. At times, things fall into place and at other times they don't.

Alia Bhatt was initially given the tag of nepotism. However, the actress proved that success comes only to those who have talent and work hard for it. On the work front, Alia has 5 big ticket films lined up for the future. She will soon be seen in her dad's film Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra, 's Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR.

