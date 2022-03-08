Alia Bhatt opens up on taking therapy during the lockdown, having body image issues & more

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her performance is being lauded and loved by all. Indeed she has emerged as one of the best actresses of Bollywood now and now that she is all set to make her big Hollywood debut alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, she is on a different level. Recently, the actress interacted with Barkha Dutt in an interview and opened her heart out about a lot of things. One of them included therapy that she took during the lockdown.

When Barkha Dutt asked her that if you are having a conversation with an 18-year-old Alia Bhatt, what would you say to her? To this, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress replied that whatever she is today is because of whatever she has gone through 10 years ago and so there is a part of her that she would not change too much. But the one part that she would want to tell her younger self will be to not be so hard on herself. The actress reveals that since she is from showbiz there is a constant struggle that she faces in terms of dieting, weight and the way she is looking. So Alia just wants to tell the 18-year-old her to relax and not be so hard on herself because she feels it does catch up.

Alia Bhatt further revealed that she did therapy once and within 3 months of it she started talking about bodyweight issues and body image issues. Talking further about taking therapy, Alia Bhatt revealed that she just started it as a hygiene thing to take care of her mind. She started this during the lockdown and over time realised that she has so many issues. She said that with the Instagram culture around and people editing images and putting them out, she just wants to tell young girls to be kind to their bodies because it does not matter in the long term.

Alia says that she tells herself almost every day that ‘fast forward to the future’. She quips that she would go to the gym and put in that effort but she will also have her moong dal halwa every now and then because that makes her happy.

