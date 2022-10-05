Alia Bhatt opens up on her finances, who handles it and more; Details Inside

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most established and bankable actresses. Her acting has evolved in all these years and created a special place in the hearts of fans. Alia started her career with Student Of The Year co-starring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, but Highway became a turning point in her professional life. Fans went gaga over her acting in the film. She has delivered many hits at the box office. But do you know who handles her money even now?

Alia on her handling finances:

Recently at Forbes India’s Tycoon of Tomorrow 2022 event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opened up on finances and revealed that it is her mother Soni Razdan who takes care of it. “Till now my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I have in my bank, to be honest. But every now and then I cross-checked it with my team and they take me through the numbers. Umm, I have a certain idea in certain sense but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. My relationship with money is to make it and then my mother handle it,” she was quoted saying in the interview.

Taking you a little back, Alia had mentioned while speaking to Mid-Day said that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for Student Of The Year. The actress had directly given the cheque to her mother, Soni Razdan.

