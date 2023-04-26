Alia Bhatt opens up on juggling work and motherhood; Reveals there’s ‘pressure on women’ to ace both

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November 2022. The actress often mentions how much she loves spending time with little Raha. A few months after the birth of Raha, Alia Bhatt resumed work, and was seen shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt has been perfectly achieving work-life balance, and has been acing motherhood as well as work simultaneously. In a recent interview, Alia talked about how she feels anxious about whether she is doing right by her daughter Raha and work.

Alia Bhatt on juggling motherhood and work

In a conversation with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt addressed the trolls on the Internet that tell her to stay home and take care of work instead of resuming work. She said that she tuned out the noise, however, there is still a ‘healthy amount of mom guilt’. Speaking about the same, Alia said, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum.”

She added that she is always wondering what people are thinking about her managing work and motherhood both. “Do they actually think I’m managing well or are they only saying it to placate me? Even if there isn’t judgement, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears,” said Alia Bhatt. She added that it is an ever-evolving and ever-growing process and that she has realized that no one has all the answers.

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

