Alia Bhatt opens up on scrutiny that comes with fame; Admits there are days when she wants to ‘disappear’

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year in 2012, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. In her career span of ten years, the actress has come a long way, and has been a part of numerous hit movies such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Raazi, and many more. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, and there’s no stopping Alia! In a recent interview, she confessed that sometimes she feels overwhelmed with the attention and the scrutiny, but that she knows it comes with being an actor. Alia Bhatt talks about the attention and scrutiny that comes with fame

While speaking with Marie Claire, Alia admitted that there are certain moments when she feels a bit overwhelmed with all the attention and the volume of conversations around her life. However, at times like these, she tells herself that she knew what she was getting into. “But the only thing I’ve had to tell myself is: You knew you wanted to become an actor, and that you wanted to be really good at it, and you wanted to be extremely celebrated. Then you can’t not want—and not pay—the price that comes with it. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too,” said Alia. Alia Bhatt further concluded that while it can get overwhelming, there are a lot of good things that come from being in the limelight. “There are in between [times when] I would like to maybe vanish and disappear. There’s a lot of good stuff that happens from this attention, from this limelight, as well,” she said.