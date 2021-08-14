Alia Bhatt opts for a comfy and casual attire as she gets papped post a shoot in the city; PICS

is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with Student of The Year, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. But apart from her acting skills, she has also left a mark with her fashion statement. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia once again grabbed attention with her casual style statement.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was papped in the city post a shoot. Although the details about the project she was shooting for aren’t known, Alia made heads turn with her casual and comfy outfit. The actress opted for a light green coloured kurta style top with a plunging neckline and kimono sleeves. She completed her look with brown coloured shorts and a pair of yellow flats and had kept her tresses open. Needless to say. Alia was dishing out a perfect inspiration for the monsoon season that has been prevailing in the city.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.

