Alia Bhatt opts for unique outfit for Diwali; Wears special lehenga with names of karigars embroidered on it

As Alia Bhatt sent her Diwali wishes to the fans, she also gave a glimpse of her unusual outfit for the celebration which is grabbing a lot of attention.

, who is an avid social media user, is known for her quirky posts and interesting captions. The Student of the Year actress never fails to grab the eyeballs every time she shares a post on social media. But her recent post on the occasion of Diwali has been breaking the internet for an altogether different reason as Alia has opted for an unusual outfit for the celebrations today and chose to give her fans a beautiful glimpse for the same.

The Raazi actress shared an interesting post featuring pics of herself dressed in baby pink coloured lehenga. While it appeared to be a normal embroidered lehenga, Alia revealed that the outfit had the names of the karigars who made the outfit embroidered on it. Sending Diwali wishes in the caption, the actress wrote, “This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead I wore something different. This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and hope everyone’s in the pink of health, just like my outfit.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Diwali outfit:

Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and is also a part of ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

