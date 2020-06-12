Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif; Which star do you think has the best dance moves? COMMENT

Among the popular stars, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are the ones who enjoy a massive fan base. Most of their songs from films are a hit and hence, we’d like to know from you, who among the three stars is the one with the coolest moves? Tell us in the comments.

Among the Bollywood stars, if there are three leading ladies who have managed to slay every time on screen with their terrific performances, they are , and . Without a doubt, these three actresses have managed to make a name for themselves over the years by themselves and enjoy a considerable amount of fan following across the globe. While Alia’s films like Raazi, Gully Boy and more have been hailed hits, Deepika’s Padmaavat, Ram Leela are among her best works. Katrina has managed to win the hearts of fans with Bharat, Tiger Zinda hai and more.

But, the one thing that is common to all three of their journeys is the fact that they all have had some stellar dance numbers to their name. Talking about Alia, every time the gorgeous star has grooved on screen, she has managed to give us a new hook step. Be it her dance on Disco Deewane or Saturday or Let’s Nacho, every party song in which the star has performed has become a hit. Even in traditional forms of dancing, Alia managed to win over everyone with her classical dancing in Kalank’s song Ghar More Pardesiya. Well, needless to say, Alia has a huge fan base who love to see her dance.

Here's a glimpse of Alia's dance:

On the other hand, Deepika has always been a divine dancer. Right from the start, her dance moves became a rage among the youth. Be it her Balam Pichkari dance or Lovely’s hook steps, Deepika won the hearts of fans with each of her numbers. Not just this, she showed off some of the hardest and kick-ass dance moves in traditional numbers like Deewani Mastani, Nagade Sang Dhol, Mohe Rang Do Laal and more. However, to date, her most loved dance song remains, Ghoomar from Padmaavat. It is hard for fans to tear away from screens when Deepika is dancing.

Here's a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's dance:

Coming to Katrina, throughout her career, Katrina has worked with several choreographers and when it comes to dancing, she has nailed almost every form. Be it contemporary in Fitoor or freestyle in Dhoom 3 song Kamli or Bollywood dancing in Kala Chashma, Katrina has given fans some of the most amazing hook steps that continue to remain a rage among everyone. Her songs like Chikni Chameli, Swag se Swagat, Aithey Aa and more become everyone’s favourite and she managed to kill it with dance moves and expressions.

Here's a glimpse of Katrina Kaif's dance rehearsal:

While Alia, Deepika and Katrina, all three are among the best of Bollywood’s actresses, we’d like to know from you, who do you think among the three stars has the best dance moves? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×