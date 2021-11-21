Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; PICK the star whose off duty style this week you'd like to steal for an outing

Bollywood actresses are not only known for their outstanding acting skills in movies but also for their unique style statements and at times, sartorial fashion choices. Well, another stylish week has come to an end and needless to say, once again the B’wood divas have managed to grab all the eyeballs with their off-duty flashy styles while stepping in and around the city. Our favourite Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were spotted sporting comfy yet stylish attires this week and no doubt left their fans amazed once again.

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport sporting a monochromatic look as she donned a blue sweatshirt and a pair of matching joggers. The actress rocked kohled eyes while she kept her hair in a bun. The Piku star opted for a pair of white sneakers and a matching white face mask ensuring all COVID-19 norms before catching her flight. She completed her entire look with a brown shoulder bag. Needless to say, Deepika’s style was comfortable and stylish at the same time.

On another day this week, Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city wearing a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt with purple colour jeggings. She paired the outfit with sports shoes. The actress flaunted her flawless skin with a natural glow. She left her hair open and even posed for the shutterbugs too.

Well, we are impressed with their styles and yes there is no denying the fact that these two actresses are among the most known and stylish in Bollywood. However, given the chance, whose style would you like to pick between the two popular and stylish divas? Do let us know in the comments section.