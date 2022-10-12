Alia Bhatt or Edward, can you decide who is cuter in these pictures?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Brahmastra. This film also stars Mouni Roy, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Well, talking about her personal life she is in one of the best phases of her life and will soon step into parenthood. The actress seems to be making the most of this time and has not stopped working. In fact, she has stepped into a new venture too. The actress will soon launch her maternity collection and before that can happen she took some time to pose with her furry friend. Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures with her cat

In the first picture, we can see Alia Bhatt sitting on a chair on her balcony while her cat Edward sits on her lap. She holds him tightly and looks at him while Edward looks like a snowball. In the next picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a peach-coloured outfit. She is wearing peach-coloured tracks, the same colour tee, and a shrug. The actress is sitting on a chair and leans on the railing of her balcony. She has tied her hair and is wearing golden hoops. In the last picture, we can her baby bump and her pregnancy glow. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed.” Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures: