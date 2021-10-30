Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani; PICK the star whose shorts' style this week you'd like to steal for an outing

Bollywood actresses are known not only for their impeccable acting skills in movies but also for their unique style statements and at times, sartorial fashion choices. Well, another stylish week has come to an end and no doubt, once again the gorgeous B’wood divas have managed to grab our attention with their flashy styles while stepping out in the city. Our favourite Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were spotted sporting comfy yet stylish attires, hence shelling out some major fashion goals.

Kiara was seen making her way to a restaurant in a casual look. Alia sported a nude shade sleeveless top with light blue denim shorts. The actress teamed it up with a denim jacket that she was seen holding in her hand. Kiara accessorised her look with a fancy bag and bracelets. She added a cool pair of white sneakers to complete her casual outfit for the night.

While, Alia on the other hand, was spotted outside the airport showing how to ace the all-black look. She donned black biker shorts with a matching sweatshirt that relayed a powerful message "Speak Up for Animals" written in white across both her sleeves and across her chest. The Raazi actress teamed her outfit with contrasting white sneakers while she carried her Gucci x Disney Mickey Mouse Tote bag.

Well, we are impressed with their styles and yes there is no denying to the fact that these two actresses are among the most stylish in Bollywood. However, given the chance, whose style would you like to pick between the two popular and stylish divas? Do let us know in the comments section.