Alia Bhatt out of trouble after BMC decides to not take any action against her for travelling to Delhi; Report

Amidst the scare of the third wave in India and the increasing numbers of Omicron cases, several celebrities of B-Town have tested positive for COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Shanaya Kapoor have all tested positive. Reportedly, they all got infected at a party that was held by Karan Johar to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Apart from all of them, even Alia Bhatt was present at the party. But neither KJo and his family nor Miss Bhatt got infected. Despite this Alia was asked to quarantine for 14 days, but she travelled to Delhi for an event.

Reports said when BMC officials got to know that Alia Bhatt travelled to Delhi, they contacted her manager and advised that the actor then should quarantine in Delhi. But the actor returned to Mumbai late at night on Wednesday following the promotion of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. It was said that BMC would take action. But now, according to reports in NDTV, a senior official of the BMC said on Thursday that Alia has not violated any quarantine rule white travelling to Delhi. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grabbed all the limelight after they released the motion poster of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. This film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

