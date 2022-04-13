Alia Bhatt overwhelmed as Ayan Mukerji pens a note for her & Ranbir Kapoor ahead of their wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making the headlines not just on the personal front but also on the professional front. The much-in-love couple is set to tie the knot on April 15 and their wedding festivities have finally begun in Mumbai. Ahead of their wedding, Ayan Mukerji treated fans with a beautiful post featuring Ranbir and Alia from their movie Brahmastra. To note, the filmmaker has unveiled the teaser of Brahmastra's first song Kesariya which is all about celebrating love.

The teaser is indeed winning hearts and got the fans excited to watch the soon-to-wed together on the big screen for the first time. Along with the post, Ayan penned a special note for Ranbir and Alia as he sent them wishes for their new journey. He wrote, “Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever”. His sweet words have left Alia overwhelmed and she wbecame emotional. Taking to the comment section, Alia dropped hearts on the post and shared a smiling face emoticon with tears in eyes.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ayan Mukerji’s post:

To note, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has played a special role in the couple’s love story as Ranbir and Alia had reportedly found love in each other while shooting for the movie. As the couple gears up for the wedding, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception on April 17 which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who.