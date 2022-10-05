Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note as she shares her TIME Award moments; ‘Perfection is boring’
Alia Bhatt recently shared her TIME Award moments on her Instagram, with a thought-provoking note.
Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented actress received the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on October 2, Sunday. The mommy-to-be looked radiant as ever at the TIME Award event in a bronze gold cape gown created by Gauri and Nainika. At the event, Alia Bhatt delivered an impressive speech, in which she thanked her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and husband Ranbir Kapoor, for their constant support. The Brahmastra actress also gushed about her ‘little one’ who was constantly kicking during her acceptance speech.
Later, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram page and shared her TIME Award moments, with a heartfelt caption. On a thought-provoking note, the talented actress opened up about the importance of accepting the flaws, that make us, us. “There are so many rules that knowingly or unknowingly we think in order to be liked, to be loved, to be good, we have to be completely devoid of fault - an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale,” reads Alia Bhatt’s note.
Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram video here:
“But over the last ten years, I’ve come to fully realise something I subconsciously knew all along. Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, YOU,” wrote the Darlings actress. Alia Bhatt also included an important part of her TIME Award speech on her Instagram video, in which she said: “I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling but I do know what to say to someone who is vulnerable. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak but my emotional intelligence is something I have worked really hard to cultivate.”
Coming to Alia Bhatt’s personal life, the actress married her longtime boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor in a hush-hush ceremony in April, this year. The couple’s first film together, Brahmastra, was released on September 9, Friday, and has emerged as a massive commercial success. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their first child very soon. On the work front, Alia is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zara, the Farhan Akhtar directorial, by the first half of 2023.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt gushes as her 'little one relentlessly kicks' during her acceptance speech