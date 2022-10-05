Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note as she shares her TIME Award moments; ‘Perfection is boring’

Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented actress received the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on October 2, Sunday. The mommy-to-be looked radiant as ever at the TIME Award event in a bronze gold cape gown created by Gauri and Nainika. At the event, Alia Bhatt delivered an impressive speech, in which she thanked her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and husband Ranbir Kapoor, for their constant support. The Brahmastra actress also gushed about her ‘little one’ who was constantly kicking during her acceptance speech.

Later, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram page and shared her TIME Award moments, with a heartfelt caption. On a thought-provoking note, the talented actress opened up about the importance of accepting the flaws, that make us, us. “There are so many rules that knowingly or unknowingly we think in order to be liked, to be loved, to be good, we have to be completely devoid of fault - an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale,” reads Alia Bhatt’s note.