Alia Bhatt pens an emotional note post Pandit Birju Maharaj’s demise: Will never forget all that he taught me

Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more with us. The news left million of hearts broken and has sent down a wave of grief and shock across the industry. Several celebs have taken to social media to mourn the Kathak legend’s unfortunate demise. For the uninitiated, Pandit Birju Maharaj had passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 83. While the social media is abuzz with posts for the Kathak maestro’s demise, Alia Bhatt has also penned a heartfelt note for Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a monochromatic pic of the Kathak legend. In the caption, she wrote, “Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for Ghar More Pardesiya. I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art. Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Pandit Birju Maharaj:

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had also penned a note for the Kathak legend and wrote, “He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace”.

