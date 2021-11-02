Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan, dubs him ‘synonymous with LOVE’

As the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, clocks another year today, millions of fans and celebrities from the entertainment industry are sending birthday wishes and blessings his way. Among many others, Dear Zindagi co-actor, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram space and penned a heartfelt birthday note for King Khan. Wishing SRK a happy birthday, Alia dubbed the actor ‘synonymous with LOVE’. Moreover, she also called him ‘the greatest thing in the world’.

The past month was a trying and challenging time for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection to the Mumbai cruise case. Aryan was released on bail days before SRK’s birthday. While birthday celebrations and festivities remain muted this year in Mannat, fans, well-wishers, colleagues, and loved ones have showered the actor with a lot of love, good wishes, and blessings on his special day.

Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, and others took to social media to wish the actor. And a few moments back, Alia Bhatt too took to Instagram, and shared the sweetest note for SRK on his 56th birthday.

Since yesterday, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have made their way inside Mannat. As always, fans have gathered in crowds outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, to get a glimpse of the superstar. Even in trying times, they continue to love, support, and stand by Shah Rukh Khan.

