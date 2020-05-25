  1. Home
Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt message for her ‘father’ Karan Johar; Wishes him moments of love, laughs & movies

On Karan Johar’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shares a heartwarming wish for the renowned director and it is all about happiness and love.
16362 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 01:42 pm
Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt message for her ‘father’ Karan Johar; Wishes him moments of love, laughs & moviesAlia Bhatt pens heartfelt message for her ‘father’ Karan Johar; Wishes him moments of love, laughs & movies
Karan Johar, Bollywood’s ace filmmaker, has been known for being a godfather of several stars in the industry. He has taken several star kids under his wings, mentored them and made them big stars. Amid all the star kids mentored by KJo, Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. The Kalank star looks up to Karan Johar and seeks his guidance at every step. Besides, Alia also ties rakhi to Karan’s son Yash and treats him like a baby brother. So, when the renowned producer-director turned a year older today, all eyes were on the Student of The Year actress for her special wish for Karan Johar and she did share the sweetest wish for him.

Alia posted a picture of herself with Karan Johar on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote a heartfelt wish for the director as she wished him countless moments of love and laughter. The diva also addressed KJo as her father, friend and family. “Happy birthday my friend, father.. my family here’s to many many many more moments of love, laughs, movies and our uncontrollable need to pose for pictures and selfies,” Alia added.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Karan Johar:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Karan will be collaborating for Ayan Mukerji’s much talked directorial Brahmastra. While Alia will be seen playing the lead role opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor, the fantasy drama is being co-produced by Karan Johar. Besides, the actor-director duo will also be working together in KJo’s upcoming period drama Takht which happens to be a multi-starrer project.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Obviously she will without him she is worthless.father of nepotism. He is her sugar day. Who gives her films, awards, her favourite costar, favourite director. He can buy everything for his nepo daughter . Kjo cancels other actress works for her. she can't imagine her life without kjo.. I m thinking what will happen to her after kjo.. She will also struggle like Ananya panday

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Aww. <3

Anonymous 1 hour ago

2 snakes

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The most cunning clever manipulative lady in Bollywood who act innocent but play mind games .. she thought she will rule the industry with Ranbir and Karan on both side .. see how your karma is paying you

