Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt poem titled 'Today and Everyday' on World Earth Day; Check It Out

Apart frm being a stellar actor to an animal lover, is also a crusader of saving water, consuming less electricity and avoiding plastic. On the occasion of World Earth Day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a short poem that she wrote in order to raise awareness and be a little kinder to mother earth. Sharing the video, Alia captioned it, "Today and Everyday..My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay."

In the video, Alia goes on to recite the poem before saying, "Hi guys, today is Earth Day and I was doing some writing and I decided to write a little poem expressing the way I feel about today. And the way I feel kind of everyday. So, I've written it and here it goes." Alia then goes on to narrate her sweet and simple poem.

Take a look at Alia narrating her Earth Day poem below:

In March, when the importance of washing hands due to the coronavirus pandemic was shared by celebrities. Alia was one of the few actresses who pointed out that it is was important not to waste water while washing hands. She had urged her followers to not create another problem while dealing with the one on hand.

