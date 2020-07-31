  • facebook
Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note for Kiara Advani on her birthday: Your talent & energy light up the world

As Kiara Advani turned a year older today, Alia Bhatt pens special note for the birthday girl on social media.
Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note for Kiara Advani on her birthday: Your talent & energy light up the world
Kiara Advani is on cloud nine and she has all the reasons to feel so. After all, the Kabir Singh actress is celebrating her 28th birthday. Although it is going to be a quarantine birthday for the actress, her fans are certainly making sure to shower her with immense love. In fact, social media was inundated with tweets with best wishes from Kiara’s fan all across the world. In fact, several celebrities also sent her love on her special day on social media.

Joining them, Alia Bhatt also shared a beautiful note in her Instagram story as she showered birthday love on the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress. Sharing a monochrome picture of the birthday girl and lauded her for her impeccable talent. She wrote, “Dearest Kiara, Your talent and energy light up the world. Here’s to a Happy Birthday” followed by heart emoticons. To note, Kiara and Alia have worked together in Karan Johar’s last production Kalank wherein the birthday girl was seen in a supporting role.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Kiara Advani:

Talking about work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline with include Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Ya your papa bhatts energy turns off energy and life lights.

