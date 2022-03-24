Alia Bhatt pens a sister appreciation post for Shaheen Bhatt; Shares an UNSEEN pic from Maldives vacation

Alia Bhatt has been a doting sister to Shaheen Bhatt and she has proved it time and again. The Student of The Year actress is often seen spending quality time with Shaheen and even takes to social media to pen adorable posts for her dearest sister. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt went on to brighten up our morning today as she once again shared a love-filled post for Shaheen. But this wasn’t all. It was her new pic with Shaheen from their Maldives vacation that stole the show.

For the uninitiated, Alia had flown to the tropical paradise to celebrate her 29th birthday. She was accompanied by Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared an unseen pic of herself with Shaheen wherein Alia was dressed in a floral printed dress, while Shaheen had opted for a magenta coloured outfit. The Bhatt sisters were all smiles as they posed for the camera and the clear blue sky served as the perfect background. In the caption, the Raazi actress was all praises for her sister. Alia wrote, “Sister appreciation post. I love you @shaheenb you make everything better”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Shaheen Bhatt:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is slated to hit the screens on March 25. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt grins as Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi 'chalte hue pictures aur better lagte hai' at airport; WATCH