Alia Bhatt pens a sweet birthday note for Neetu Kapoor; Says ‘You inspire me every single day’

On Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet post of the veteran actress with a throwback picture and it is winning hearts.

It is a special day for the Kapoor family today as is celebrating her 62nd birthday today. Needless to say, the yesteryear actress has been inundated with best wishes from her fans from across the world on social media. In fact, several celebrities also took to social media to shower love on Neetu. Amid this, stole all the light as she too penned a sweet birthday note for the Do Dooni Chaar actress. After all, Alia has been dating Bollywood heartthrob for quite some time now and the couple is even speculated to tie the knot soon.

The Kapoor & Sons actress shared a beautiful throwback monochromatic picture of Neetu in her Instagram story wherein she was seen posing in a white dress with a black print on it. In the caption, Alia showered some birthday love on beau Ranbir’s mother and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday @neetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much.” followed by three heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday post for Neetu Kapoor:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also shared beautiful pictures of the yesteryear actress on social media as they showered birthday love on her. Besides, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organised a special birthday eve dinner for the yesteryear actress. She also shared a beautiful selfie from the celebration wherein Neetu was seen posing with Riddhima and Ranbir. Riddhima also penned a special note for her mother and called her “Iron Lady”. She wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma” followed by a heart emoticon.

ALSO READ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showers love on Neetu Kapoor on her 62nd birthday

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×