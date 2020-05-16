Alia Bhatt pens a sweet birthday note for Raazi co star Vicky Kaushal; Calls him extremely talented
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again. His dashing looks, impeccable acting prowess and versatility have won him a massive fan following and it is a delight to watch him on the big screen. And while the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is ruling millions of hearts, he was inundated with countless wishes as he turned a year older today. Fans from across the world have been showering endless love on Vicky on social media along with celebrities who penned adorable messages for the Manmarziyaan star.
Joining them, Alia Bhatt also shared a sweet post for her Raazi co-star on his special day. The diva shared a candid picture of herself with the birthday boy wherein the two were seen sharing a hearty laugh. In the caption, Alia called Vicky an extremely talented friend as she sent her wishes to the Masaan actor. She wrote, “Happy bday my extremely talented friend!!!! Hope you have the most lovely lovely day” followed by the heart emoticons.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal:
Interestingly, after winning hearts with their sizzling performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Alia and Vicky will be collaborating once again for Karan Johar’s much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht. In fact, Vicky has also begun his preparation for the movie. To note, apart from Vicky and Alia, Takht will feature Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.
