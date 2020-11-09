Alia Bhatt pens a sweet birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Nitasha: You deserve all the joy in the world

Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Nitasha Nanda in the most adorable way. Take a look.

Bollywood star is a true blue social media queen. The Raazi star, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. Besides sharing her stunning photos, the diva also uses her social media platform to send out birthday wishes to her near and dear ones. And as today ’s cousin Nitasha Nanda turns a year older, Alia gave her the sweetest birthday shout-out. Showering birthday love on her, the Udta Punjab star posted a monochrome photo of Nitasha alongside a sweet note.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, the Highway actress wrote, “Happy Birthday My dearest Tashu... You’re probably the most wonderful soul that exist!! Have the best best day.. You deserve all the joy in the world and more love you”, followed by a heart emoticon. Needless to say, Alia is very close to Ranbir’s family and shares a great rapport with his relatives. The gorgeous actress is often spotted spending time with Ranbir’s mother and cousins. It goes without saying that has often shared her fondness for Alia Bhatt.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent out birthday wishes to her cousin, Nitasha on her Instagram. The Jab we Met star shared a cute picture with her cousin wherein both can be seen sitting on a couch. She captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday Tashuuuuu... love you lots... everyone’s angel... Big hug @nandanitasha.” On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir have been in the news ever since the film went on the floors. Produced by , the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

