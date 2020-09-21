Alia Bhatt pens a sweet note for her dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan: May every wish you make today come true

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today, Alia Bhatt shares a beautiful picture with the birthday girl and hopes that all her wishes come true.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has entered the 40th year of her life today and the vivacious diva has brought in her birthday with a bang. While Bebo’s 40th birthday celebrations started on a grand note with a midnight party having her family and close friends in attendance, the social media is inundated with best wishes for the Veere Di Wedding actress from all corners of the world. From fans to celebs, everyone was seen showering birthday love on Kareena as she turned 40 today.

Amid this, also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl on Instagram. She shared a beautiful picture with Kareena in which the two were slaying in ethnic wear. While the Jab We Met actress looked stunning in her golden coloured heavily embroidered outfit, Alia was a sight to behold in her mehendi green colour dress. Both Alia and Kareena were all smiles as they pose together for the camera and their equation made fans want to watch them sharing the screen space soon. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the image as, “Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

To note, Alia, who has been dating for quite some time now, has been sharing a great bond with the entire Kapoor Khandaan and is often seen being a part of their family celebrations. In fact, the Sadak 2 actress was also seen attending Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s midnight birthday bash.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration

Share your comment ×