Alia Bhatt is in a pensive mood surrounded by books in a stunning new PIC; Says 'always far away somewhere'

Alia Bhatt is a diva who doesn’t miss a chance to leave her fans spellbound. Be it her upcoming movies, her photoshoots, her vacation pics and more, everything about the Student of The Year actress tends to make the headlines. Besides, Alia has also been quite active on social media and while each of her Instagram posts are a real treat for the fans, she has once again taken the social media by a storm with yet another post on Instagram.

In the pic, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen winning hearts with her casual look. She was seen wearing a check shirt with grey trousers. Alia was seen sitting in a library and was in a pensive mood. It appeared to be like she was lost in some deep thoughts. Sharing the pic, the actress wrote in the caption, “Here but not there, always far away somewhere”. The actress had completed her tresses open, had her make up game on point and her panache was undoubtedly winning hearts.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman and Jaya Bachchan. This isn’t all. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Gangubai Kathiwadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.