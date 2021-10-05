Alia Bhatt to perform Garba with a different take on a song in Gangubai Kathiawadi; Deets Inside

Ever since Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The actress in an altogether different avatar is making heads turn with her portrayal of Gangubai. Well, talking about the movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali always makes sure to highlight the festive mood. Since Navratri is round the corner, how could the filmmaker miss out on this colourful vibe? Reportedly, Gangubai Kathiawadi too will have two Navratri tracks.

If you are a fan of this festival then we are sure that even now you would be dancing to the tunes of Nagada Sang Dhol and Dholi Taro that are both from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi we are sure that fans are already gearing up to wear their dancing shoes after learning that the movie will feature two Navratri tracks. Also, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt will certainly feature in one of them. Apparently, it was the last song to be shot before the film wrapped up.

Choreographer Kriti Mahesh Midya has choreographed the Garba number in this film that is all set to release in January 2022. She’s also the choreographer who anchored Ghoomar, which won her a National Award for Bhansali's Padmaavat. Talking about the song she said, “Garba has different forms and flavours as you move into different areas of Gujarat. Essentially, it is going round in circles and clapping at regular intervals but it has evolved as a dance form over the years and varies depending on the region. Like what we did with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi was a different take on Garba with a Kathiawadi essence. It’s different from what you see people doing in Mumbai. It’s the finer details like the way people turn and clap that make it all look different. God lies in details and it’s these details that make all the difference,” says Kruti, who specialises in blending folk and traditional dance forms with a Bollywood twist.

Kruti adds, “The mazaa is in the details. It’s overwhelming to do something out of the box. You have to perfect the smaller details. I’m yet to find another filmmaker who has as much love, and who gives as much credence to traditional Indian dance forms as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sir not only loves the dance forms but he also makes sure that his team, his artistes dedicate that time to fine-tune the dance form before performing it for the camera. That is the reason the songs in his films look so amazing.”

