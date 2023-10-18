Alia Bhatt plants sweet kiss on husband Ranbir Kapoor's cheek after receiving first National Award; see PIC

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had a memorable day as she received her first National Award for her amazing performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards ceremony. The prestigious ceremony took place in Delhi on October 17 and the honor was bestowed upon her by President Droupadi Murmu. Now, a recent picture of Alia planting a kiss on her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's cheek after receiving the National Award grabbed the attention of fans.

Alia Bhatt plants sweet kiss on husband Ranbir Kapoor's cheek after receiving first National Award

An inside picture from the 69th National Awards ceremony showcasing Alia Bhatt sweetly kissing her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor's cheek grabbed the attention of fans. The actress in the picture can be seen proudly holding her National Award while clicking a selfie with Ranbir. Take a look:

On the other hand, a video shows Alia and Ranbir whispering to each other at the prestigious ceremony. In the video, the actress can be seen placing her hand on her husband's hand as they interact with each other. Brahmastra actor won the hearts of fans as he attended the ceremony to support her wife. Watch the video:

After receiving her first National Award, Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures offering the unforgettable moments from the ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life (white heart)."

The first snap shows her receiving the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. One of the pictures offers Alia Bhatt posing with other National Award winners Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun. A selfie with her proud husband Ranbir Kapoor was also attached to her post.

On the other hand, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress donned the same white-gold wedding saree, she had opted for her wedding. Taking to her Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes…that outfit is already right there (red heart emoji). What’s special once can be special again. And again… #rewear #reuse #repeat (heart hands emojis)"

