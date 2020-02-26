  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt to play the lead role in Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social drama

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead role in "Hindi Medium" fame director Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social drama
3041 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt to play the lead role in Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social dramaAlia Bhatt to play the lead role in Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the movie will deliver a hard-hitting message in a humorous way. "Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, the hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalize the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked," a source said. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from the upcoming social drama, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Brahmastra".

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the movie will deliver a hard-hitting message in a humorous way. "Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 25th Birthday Dabboo

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, the hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalize the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked," a source said. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from the upcoming social drama, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Brahmastra".

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement