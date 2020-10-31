Alia Bhatt poses like Cinderella in her latest social media post: Captions it as 'New dress and a night out'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt poses and preens like Cinderella in her latest social media post. She also gives a hint of what she is in the mood for in her caption for the post.

Alia posted a string of pictures on Instagram in a stunning checkered dress. Alongside the images, she wrote: "Cinderella never wished for a Prince, all she asked for was a new dress and a night out."

With unlock in place, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai. She will next move on to "RRR", her mega project down South with "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with . She is expected to join the unit in November.

Credits :IANS

