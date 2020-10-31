  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt poses like Cinderella in her latest social media post: Captions it as 'New dress and a night out'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt poses and preens like Cinderella in her latest social media post. She also gives a hint of what she is in the mood for in her caption for the post.
5909 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt poses like Cinderella in her latest social media post: Captions it as 'New dress and a night out'Alia Bhatt poses like Cinderella in her latest social media post: Captions it as 'New dress and a night out'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia posted a string of pictures on Instagram in a stunning checkered dress. Alongside the images, she wrote: "Cinderella never wished for a Prince, all she asked for was a new dress and a night out."

With unlock in place, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai. She will next move on to "RRR", her mega project down South with "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt; Who looks the best in the checkered mini dress?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on Ananya Panday; Says 'Always Shine Bright'
Alia Bhatt takes cues from Ernest Hemingway as she shells out mid week motivation with his inspiring words
Alia Bhatt shares a motivational post about chasing dreams as she heads for Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot; See Pic
PICS: Alia Bhatt showers Soni Razdan with birthday love; Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor join the celebrations
Alia Bhatt shares a powerful post on self appreciation; Says ‘Nothing can take who you are away from yourself’
Alia Bhatt sends a lovely birthday wish to Malaika Arora; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual for dubbing; PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement