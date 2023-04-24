Alia Bhatt poses with her little fans as she makes entry into the airport; Watch VIDEO

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child, daughter Raha in November, last year is back to work after her maternity break. The talented actress resumed shooting in February, this year with the shooting of her highly anticipated project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is also busy with her brand endorsements and events and is handling her work commitments and new mom duties together, like a pro. The talented actress was recently spotted at the airport, as she jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Alia Bhatt poses with her little fans

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who was spotted at the airport on Monday night, posed with her little fans for pictures just after she made an entry. Later, Alia Bhatt, who was all smiles, was seen chatting with a few other fans and the paparazzi photographers, and her video is now going viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt kept it comfy and casual for tonight's airport look. The talented actress opted for a beige cropped jacket, which she teamed up with a pair of beige and blue printed cargo trousers and a white cropped sleeveless t-shirt. Alia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, free hair, a no-make-up look, and a black tote handbag.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest airport video and pictures, below:

