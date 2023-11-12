Alia Bhatt, 'sasuma' Neetu pose at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir, Sara-Ibrahim join

Bollywood has been aglow with Diwali festivities, and the past few days have witnessed a constellation of stars gracing lavish parties across the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the revelry by hosting a splendid celebration at her residence on the eve of the festival. The star-studded affair included her complete family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, among many others. Inside glimpses from the party have now emerged, offering a peek into the vibrant and joyous festivities that unfolded last night.

Inside pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash ft. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali celebration on November 11 turned into a grand affair, with a multitude of celebrities gracing the festivities at her residence. The warmth and joy of the occasion were captured in various heartwarming moments shared by the guests, including her extended family. Neetu Kapoor, in particular, took to Instagram to offer Diwali wishes to fans.

In a delightful snapshot, Neetu shared the frame with her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt. Dressed in their ethnic best, the duo exuded grace and elegance. Alia looked stunning in a vibrant red lehenga adorned with long earrings and her signature bindi, while keeping her makeup minimal and hair flowing freely. Neetu complemented the aesthetic in a magenta suit, adding a touch of regality to the celebration.

Soha Ali Khan also took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the vibrant Diwali evening, sharing a series of pictures from the celebration. In one charming photo, she struck a pose alongside her husband, Kunal Kemmu, as well as Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The couples adorned themselves in enchanting traditional attire.

Another group picture captured the familial bond, featuring Soha, her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi, brother Saif, and his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. A picture showcased Soha sharing a warm embrace with Kareena. Both divas were adorned in resplendent red sarees, epitomizing grace and traditional splendor.

The party was also attended by Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif hope to delight fans with their first Diwali release together; PIC