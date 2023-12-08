Alia Bhatt poses with Pakistani actors at Red Sea Film Festival; Mahira Khan's pic with Andrew Garfield goes viral

The Red Sea International Film Festival is currently happening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet and even posed for pictures with celebrities from Pakistan. Additionally, a photo has emerged showing Pakistani actor Mahira Khan mingling with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and others during the film festival.

About Alia Bhatt and Mahira Khan’s pictures from the film festival

As the 10-day film festival approaches its conclusion on Saturday, the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival continues to attract A-listers at The Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah. Alia Bhatt appeared on the red carpet, not only impressing everyone with her graceful presence but also making headlines for her candid interactions with Pakistani celebrities.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a fancy silver floral gown as she caught everyone's attention on the red carpet. She also had a friendly chat with Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, and the photos of their interaction amazed the audience. In the midst of the glamorous event, another photo circulating on social media featured Pakistani actor Mahira Khan posing with Humayun Saeed and Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield, adding more star power to the occasion.

TAKE A LOOK:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt on professional and personal milestones achieved this year

In the informal conversation, Alia looked stunning in her off-shoulder jeweled gown and was happily surprised to find out that she has been in the industry for eleven years. She said, “Who’s counting!” she laughed. With her daughter Raha by her side, she saw Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani succeed at the box office and Heart Of Stone impress cinephiles.

Looking back, we see her impressive career trajectory perfectly blended with some amazing personal milestones. Reflecting on the year, the Raazi actress shared, “I just feel really grateful. I keep my fingers and toes crossed every day. Lots of love in my heart and gratitude.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt recently appeared in the Netflix movie Heart Of Stone. Before that, she was in the romantic-comedy family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she co-starred with Ranveer Singh. Currently, she's busy working on her next project, Jigra, where she's not just acting but also producing with Karan Johar. The film, expected to star Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina, is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival