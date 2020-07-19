Alia Bhatt posts CRYPTIC message on 'truth and lies' after Kangana Ranaut calls her out in a recent interview

Alia Bhatt shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories hours after Kangana Ranaut called her out on national television. The actress' note revolved around "truth and lies".

is making the headlines for her jaw-dropping statements against several people in the industry following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress recently appeared on a national news television channel where she spoke about the actor's unfortunate death and recalled incidents against her in the industry. She also called out and Mahesh Bhatt during the interview. Following the interview, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message. The Sadak 2 star share the note on her Instagram Stories.

"The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it," her note read. The note comes days after Alia shared a message which read, “Silence says a lot more than you think.” Alia's recent post comes hours after Kangana called Alia's Gully Boy "mediocre."

Talking to Republic TV, Kangana said, "Now, last year his film Chhichhore came out, how many of us know that it was a bigger hit than Gully Boy? While Gully Boy just made even its profits, Chhichhore was a blockbuster. But there was no acknowledgment for him. For a mediocre film, they are celebrating Alia and Zoya."

Apart from this, Kangana also mentioned the Koffee With Karan's Kill Marry Hook Up segment where Alia asked "Who Sushant?" She said, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he (Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts or or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Kangana also claimed Mahesh Bhatt, Alia's father, threw a "chappal" at her. “Well, I am grateful, but that does not give them the right to call me mad and psychotic and throw chappals at me. Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal at me,” she said.

