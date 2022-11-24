Alia Bhatt posts first PIC of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, reveals her name's Neetu Kapoor connect

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6. And finally, today they revealed their daughter’s name and it is Raha. The actress shared the news on her social media handle along with the picture of the little munchkin. The baby girl is not much visible in the picture. Fans were also waiting for the news for a long time. Along with the post, the actress also shared the meaning of the name.

Welcome, Raha:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”