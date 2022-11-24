Alia Bhatt posts first PIC of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, reveals her name's Neetu Kapoor connect
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir became parents of a baby girl earlier this month. For the first time, the actress shared a picture of her daughter on social media.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6. And finally, today they revealed their daughter’s name and it is Raha. The actress shared the news on her social media handle along with the picture of the little munchkin. The baby girl is not much visible in the picture. Fans were also waiting for the news for a long time. Along with the post, the actress also shared the meaning of the name.
Welcome, Raha:
Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding piece of their heart close to them and on the wall, we can see a tee written with Raha and pants.
Take a look here:
Announcement:
Alia shared the big news on Instagram with a post, "And in the best news of our lives – Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!"
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have interesting projects in their pipeline. The actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.
Ranbir will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be title film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.
