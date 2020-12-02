Alia Bhatt posts Fred Devito words of wisdom: If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you

Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, has shared some words for Wednesday motivation and it will surely leave her fans inspired. Check out her post below.

The gorgeous is one of the most elegant actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The stunning actress had made her impressive acting debut with ’s flick Student of the Year and post this, she has been unstoppable as she went on to give many blockbuster films. Needless to say, she has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Besides her acting prowess, the Highway star also enjoys a massive fan base and is among the most loved celebs on social media. The diva often steals hearts with her stunning pictures and fun videos as she leaves millions of her fans swooning.

Off late, Alia has been sharing some motivational quotes and words of wisdom on her Instagram Story on a weekly basis. And this week, Alia turned to Fred Devito's inspirational quote. And sharing the quote in her customary template, the picture read, “'If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you.” This is not the first time when the actress has shared a motivational post. She often shares inspiring quotes from famous personalities on her social media. Previously, Alia had shared Wednesday Wisdom with Charles Darwin's quote on survival and change.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Alia is one of the most sought -actors in Bollywood as she has some interesting line ups. The Sadak 2 will be seen opposite boyfriend in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR in her kitty.

