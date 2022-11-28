Alia Bhatt posts PICS from her wedding to wish sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
On her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, Alia Bhatt has dedicated a cute post for her on Instagram. She posted adorable pictures from her wedding in which she can be seen posing with Shaheen.
Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and the actress never hesitates to express her love for Shaheen. Alia and Shaheen often feature on each other’s Instagram posts, and their love-filled captions speak volumes about their sibling bond and the love and respect they have for each other. Today, Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her 34th birthday, and Alia Bhatt made it special by dedicating a lovely post to her. She shared two pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, which show Alia posing with Shaheen, and she also penned a heartfelt note for her sister.
Alia Bhatt’s post on Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Shaheen Bhatt. The first picture is from Alia’s wedding, and it shows the sisters holding hands and posing cutely together. Alia can be seen in an ivory Sabyasachi embroidered saree, while Shaheen can be seen looking pretty in a pink coloured outfit with golden embroidery. Both of them are all smiles in the cute picture. Another picture shared by Alia is from her mehendi ceremony, and while Alia looked stunning in a pink lehenga, Shaheen was decked in a green outfit for the occasion. Alia can be seen hugging Shaheen in the picture.
Sharing the two photographs, Alia expressed her love for Shaheen in the caption. She wrote, “happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.”
Celebrities wish Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the pictures, birthday wishes started pouring in for Shaheen. Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday shahji,” while Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy B Shaheen.” Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis on Alia Bhatt’s post.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s bond
In an interview with News18, Shaheen shared that she and Alia video call each other almost every day, or if the actress is busy, they call at least a couple of times a week. “We check on each other through Facetime. Whenever there is a moment available, we do lunch or dinner together,” she said.
