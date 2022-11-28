Alia Bhatt posts PICS from her wedding to wish sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and the actress never hesitates to express her love for Shaheen. Alia and Shaheen often feature on each other’s Instagram posts, and their love-filled captions speak volumes about their sibling bond and the love and respect they have for each other. Today, Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her 34 th birthday, and Alia Bhatt made it special by dedicating a lovely post to her. She shared two pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, which show Alia posing with Shaheen, and she also penned a heartfelt note for her sister.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Shaheen Bhatt. The first picture is from Alia’s wedding, and it shows the sisters holding hands and posing cutely together. Alia can be seen in an ivory Sabyasachi embroidered saree, while Shaheen can be seen looking pretty in a pink coloured outfit with golden embroidery. Both of them are all smiles in the cute picture. Another picture shared by Alia is from her mehendi ceremony, and while Alia looked stunning in a pink lehenga, Shaheen was decked in a green outfit for the occasion. Alia can be seen hugging Shaheen in the picture.

Sharing the two photographs, Alia expressed her love for Shaheen in the caption. She wrote, “happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.”