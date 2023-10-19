Alia Bhatt praises Kriti Sanon on her National Award win for Mimi: 'She hit such genuine notes'

Both Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt gave two of the best performances of the year 2021 with Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The films and their performances were well received and the two ended up sharing the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Now, Alia has reacted to Kriti's win and her performance in the film.

Alia Bhatt praises Kriti Sanon

Both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were bestowed with the National Award for Best Actress in New Delhi on October 17th. At the celebratory dinner, Alia was asked about her views on Kriti's win for Mimi. In response, the actress said that she had messaged Kriti right after watching Mimi even before she won any award. She said, "I just messaged her because I thought she hit such genuine notes, not being a mother emoting and expressing all those emotions with such nuance and such sensitivity. I thought it was really really commendable." Alia also revealed that the two called each other after finding out that they won the award as they "loved each others performance."

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share pictures from their big night

Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the venue. She opted to re-wear her wedding saree for the event. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her receiving the award from President Draupadi Murmu and wrote: "A photo, a moment, a memory for life (white heart emoji)." Meanwhile, Kriti arrived at the venue in a lovely saree with her parents. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much"

Check out her post:

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's work front

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which she is also co-producing with Johar. Kriti, meanwhile, is gearing up for the action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated to release on October 20. She has also turned into a producer with Do Patti, starring Kajol. Apart from these, Kriti is also starring in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon calls Alia Bhatt ‘neighbour’; says ‘Can’t wait to meet Raha’ amid reports of shifting to new house