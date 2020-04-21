Alia Bhatt praises Salman Khan for his special song Pyaar Karona amid Coronavirus lockdown; Calls it ‘lovely’

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to review Salman Khan’s latest song Pyaar Karona. Here’s what she says about it.

A day back, superstar released his song Pyaar Karona amid Coronavirus lockdown and won over the internet. The song’s lyrics were penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal while the music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Salman came up with the song amid lockdown at his farmhouse and it left everyone in awe. Now, too has taken to it and praises Salman for his effort. The Raazi star took to social media to praise Salman’s song Pyaar Karona.

Alia shared Salman’s post on Pyaar Karona on her Instagram story and praised the superstar. She applauded the song and called it ‘lovely.’ Not just Alia, too shared Salman’s song on her personal social media handle with her fans. Alia shared the post and wrote, “So Lovely @BeingSalmanKhan,” with a clapping emoticon. For the unversed, Alia and Salman were supposed to work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Inshallah. However, due to some issues, the film was shelved.

Meanwhile, apart from Alia and Katrina, several other celebs also lauded Salman’s efforts to come up with a song amid Coronavirus lockdown. The superstar has been doing everything to urge people to stay at home amid the lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Salman Khan’s song:

Meanwhile, Alia is currently at home and spending time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Often, Shaheen posts photos of Alia while chilling at home. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

