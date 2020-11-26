Alia Bhatt prays for people affected by Cyclone Nivar; Urges them to stay strong & salutes relief teams

As several states of Southern India has been hit by Cyclone Nivar, Alia Bhatt has hailed the relief teams working tirelessly in the affected areas.

The year 2020 has been difficult for the nation in several ways. Not just we lost some of the amazing talents in the industry, the COVID 19 pandemic brought life to a standstill and several cyclones have hit the nation. Now adding on to the woes, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and several South Indian states have been hit by yet another cyclone lately. Titled as cyclone Nivar, it is the fifth-strongest category on India's scale of seven storm types and over a lakh people have been evacuated from low lying areas.

While the southern states have been battling the cyclone, has extended prayers for the people affected by Cyclone Nivar. She urged everyone to stay in and stay strong in the difficult times. This isn’t all. The Student of The Year actress hailed the relief teams working tirelessly in these times. “My heart goes out to those affected by Cyclone Nivar. The cyclone has caused a lot of damage, and I salute the relief teams working tirelessly to restore normalcy. Everyone, stay in and stay strong,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, extended prayers for victims of Cyclone Nivar. She wrote, “My thoughts and prayers for the people affected by the #CycloneNivar. Please stay safe.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s post on Cyclone Nivar:

Earlier, Bollywood celebs had come together prayed for victims of Cyclone Nisarga and Cyclone Amphan which had hit Mumbai and West Bengal respectively earlier this year and took a toll on thousands of lives.

