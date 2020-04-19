Alia Bhatt pretends to nap with her pet cat while her sister Shaheen captures the beautiful moment

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns a photographer while the actress pretends to have a nap with her pet cat.

The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Among all, is utilizing the free time on her hands to its fullest potential. The actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by indulging in creative stuff. From reading and writing to baking, Alia has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life. Recently, the actress shared a half selfie revealing that she is relying on her virtual workout partners, her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt to keep up the spirit.

And now, her sister Shaheen Bhatt has shared a glimpse of Alia with her pet cat. In the picture shared, we can see Alia is pretending to sleep while lying on the bed donning a white top and blue pants with her cat who is also napping on the bed near Alia's leg. Sharing the pic, Shaheen wrote, "My pretending-to-be sleeping beauties @aliaabhatt." Recently, on Easter, Shaheen shared an adorable photo of Alia busy making some pudding. Shaheen captioned the photo, "Little pudding making pudding." The actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera from the kitchen.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt REVEALS she is relying on her virtual workout partners Akansha & Shaheen to keep up the spirit)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau for the first time in ’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.

Check out Alia Bhatt's picture here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×