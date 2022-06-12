Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaraa's shoot delayed, to go on floors in 2023; Report

Farhan Akhtar last year announced his next road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa, written in collaboration with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, under the banner Excel Entertainment and featuring three A-list actresses namely Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The film announcement took the internet by storm with everyone going gaga for this exciting combination of 3 powerhouses. The film was expected to roll out in the third quarter of 2022 but a source close to the development has reportedly confirmed that the film will only role in 2023.

The shoot of the film being touted as the female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been delayed. A source close to the development reportedly told ETimes, “It needs more time to sort out the dates of the three actresses”. The three actresses are busy with their other movie commitments and the makers have to chalk out coinciding dates for the actresses so that the shoot can happen harmoniously. Apart from that, the supporting actors have to be cast too and that process will take some time. The pre-production work on the film is on to meet the deadline of an early 2023 shoot. Looking at the way the things for the film are going, we can positively expect the film to release in late 2023.

Alia Bhatt, who is running high on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Then she will feature in a direct-to-digital release Darlings, produced by Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. Post that, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She also has a Hollywood biggie with Gal Gadot up in line titled as Heart Of Stone. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Hollywood flick It’s All Coming Back To Me before she moves on to her comeback Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

