Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebrities who are pet lovers

Pets are part of our everyday lives and play a key role in human life. Bollywood celebrities too are ardent animal lovers. From taking the cats and dogs on vacations to posting adorable pictures with them online, the B-Town celebrities are always celebrating their pets on social media. Some stars have also created Instagram accounts for their pets, who enjoy no less stardom and attention than their 'parents'. From Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma, here is a list of Bollywood stars who are pet lovers. Bollywood stars who are pet lovers:

1. Alia Bhatt Apart from being a talented actress, Alia Bhatt is also known to be a pet lover and owns a cat named Edward. She even called Edward, 'cat of honour' at her wedding. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' Instagram feed is also overloaded with cutesy photos of herself with her furball. In July 2020, Alia welcomed a new cat named Juniper, who joined her family. The actress also had a cat named Sheeba, who passed away in 2021.

2. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra has three dogs - Diana, Gino, and Panda. She loves them in equal measure. Gino is a German Shepherd, Diana, is a Chihuahua and Panda is a husky/Australian shepherd mix. The Bajirao Mastani actress also often shares adorable photos and videos with her dogs on social media. Priyanka has even made Instagram pages for her three dogs.

3. Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan welcomed an adorable dog into his family and named the poodle Katori Aaryan, last year. He shares glimpses of his personal life and some dote-worthy pictures with his pet dog – an adorable white female poodle. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also runs a Katori-specific Instagram account. Just like Kartik, his pet Katori is also a social media star.

4. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan is a proud dog dad and he often loves to share images and videos of his pet on social media. He owns a beagle named Joey. In 2021, the actor welcomed his pet dog and introduced the newest member of his family to the world. Dhawan took to his social media handle and captioned the post. He wrote, “FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out”.

5. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma's love for animals is not hidden and her social media is a testimony to it. Not just the actress, her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also love animals. The lovebirds had a pet dog named Bruno, who passed away in 2021. The duo also owns a Labrador named Dude. He has also been featured on Anushka’s social media many times.

6. Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra is a huge dog lover and this can be seen through his posts on Instagram. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also owned a pet boxer named Oscar, a Boxer breed, however, recently, the actor's 11-year-old dog passed away due to kidney failure.

7. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez is one actress in Bollywood who is an absolute animal lover. She has not only spoken about her pets time and again but her social media handles are also full of her pictures with her super adorable cats. The Judwaa 2 actress has four pet cats - Yoda, Loki, Miumiu, and Xyza.

8. Malaika Arora Those who follow Malaika Arora on Instagram, are aware of her love for her pet pooch Casper. She even treats her fans to adorable pictures with her little bundle of joy. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is often spotted going for walks with her furry pooch Casper. She has often managed to leave the internet in awe with photos of her dog.

9. Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has two dogs - Tyson and Jim. He is often seen sharing adorable posts of his pets which speak volumes about his love for dogs. Not just Farhan, his wife Shibani Dandekar also showcases his love for their dogs on her social media handle. His love for furry friends is nothing but beautiful.