Alia Bhatt promises to be ‘better, work harder’ on completing 10 years in B-town; Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been entertaining us for the past 10 years and has given us some remarkable movies. The actress has time and again proved her versatility and brought her characters to life with her magnificent acting. Today her debut film clocks 10 and so does her journey in Bollywood. Alia, who has come a long way in her professional and personal life shared a post sharing her selfie and made some promises. Alia Bhatt shares her selfie

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her glowing under the bright sun. She looks flawless and sports a no-makeup look. The actress has left her hair open and can be seen wearing a sleeveless lime green tee. Sharing this picture, Brahmastra star wrote, “10 years today …and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic. love love and only love.” Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “The Best there is.” Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand posted red heart emoji’s. Check out Alia Bhatt’s images: