Alia Bhatt proves she was always ready to face the camera as she poses with mom Soni Razdan in a throwback pic

Alia Bhatt looks unrecognizable as she poses with mother Soni Razdan in a throwback photo; Take a look

Ever Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, has been living in with beau as a video of the two walking with his dog in the actor’s building went viral online. Now the past few days have been extremely difficult for Ranbir Kapoor and family due to the demise of but Alia Bhatt has been standing with the Kapoor khandan like a rock. From attending the last rites to consoling , Alia Bhatt has been present with beau Ranbir through the tough times.

Post the last rites of Rishi Kapoor, this Brahmastra actress took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor as she took to Instagram to share a post about the late Bollywood actor and the note read, “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life…for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him…today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!” Now amidst this, today, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Alia Bhatt with her mother and Raazi actor Soni Razdan as the two are seen posing for a photo and let us admit, Alia look totally unrecognizable in the photo. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing an Indian attire while patiently posing with Soni and well, we must say that back then, too, Alia was camera ready.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a series of films lined up- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, ’s Takht, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Check out Alia Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan's throwback photo here:

