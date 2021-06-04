Alia Bhatt proves she's a 'beach baby' in her then & now PHOTOS; Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima loves it

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been actively raising awareness via social media about COVID 19 helplines, has shared a special post featuring her childhood memory. With it, she shared another photo of enjoying the sunshine at the beach and expressed her love for it.

Having dedicated her social media handle to help out people in need with helpline numbers for over a month, has taken a break from it and shared a sweet post featuring her then and now photos from the beach. The Raazi star has been actively sharing helpline numbers and even doing her bit to raise awareness about the COVID 19 vaccine amid the second wave of the pandemic. Now, her recent post is an ode to her love for the beach and it has evoked a sweet reaction from her beau, 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared two photos in which she is seen enjoying at the beach. In the first photo, Alia could be seen dressed in a yellow floral jumpsuit with a beach bucket hat. She could be seen sitting on a sheet spread on the sand by the sea. The gorgeous star's hair and makeup went perfectly well with the bright yellow outfit. In the second photo from her childhood, Alia could be seen as a cute baby at the beach. Clad in a printed outfit with fishes over it, little Alia looked adorable.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "Because no matter who we are." Her mom Soni Razdan commented and wrote, "Awww baby." Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Awwwwww", with a heart emoticon. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped three heart emojis in the comments as she loved the photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi also starring . The film's teaser came out back in February and managed to leave everyone impressed by Alia's bold avatar. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It is helmed by SS Rajamouli. Besdies this, she will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and .

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

