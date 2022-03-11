Alia Bhatt pulls off an oversized black shirt with denim shorts, teams it up with flip flops; PICS

Alia Bhatt’s career graph is on the rise. After the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the ‘Highway’ actress bagged her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside A-listers Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia is currently on cloud nine as Sanjay Leela Bansali’s directorial recently entered 100 cr club and received appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Apart from her incredible performances, the talented diva is also a fashion icon who often grabs attention with her stylish outfits.

Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked Alia as she stepped out in the city and pulled off a stylish look. In the photographs, Alia was seen in a glamorous yet comfortable outfit. She donned an oversized black shirt and denim shorts. The actress teamed it up with black flip-flops. Her hair was styled in a bun and she donned a nude makeup. The actress was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs as she was spotted at a shoot.

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She is also gearing up for her English-language debut in Heart of Stone. Reportedly, Tom Harper is directing the film, while Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the script. The movie is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

