Alia Bhatt puts on a hat as she teams up with Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt for a sisters' day out

Alia Bhatt dresses up fun and puts on a black hat as she poses with sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on Pooja's 48th birthday.

is an ecstatic sister as Pooja Bhatt blows an extra candle on her cake today. The actress turned 48 today and dad Mahesh Bhatt shared a super adorable picture on his Instagram handle featuring his three daughters together. Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt formed a deadly trio as they posed together. Soaking in the sisters' day out vibes, Alia Bhatt dressed playful and put on a hat as she shared the frame with her sisters Pooja and Shaheen.

Pooja Bhatt is seen holding a note in her hand as she gets clicked with her sisters. There's a cute hamper with a plant in her hand. Shaheen is all smiles as she looks at the camera while Alia Bhatt is adding glitz to her de-glam look by clubbing up a black hat with her plain t-shirt. Pooja was a renowned actress in the 90s. She has featured in many superhits such as Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Chaahat, Border and more and now Alia seems to be taking the legacy forward.

Alia Bhatt and elder sister Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen uniting on the screen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt was a rage at the ticket window and the second installment too is expected to do well. Sadak 2 not only brings Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in the same frame but also reunites Sadak co-stars Pooja and Sanjay Dutt on the celluloid. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and sees Mahesh Bhatt don the director hat once again after 20 years. Sadak 2 is all set to release on July 10, 2020.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb inspired jewellery for the upcoming wedding season

Credits :Instagram

Read More