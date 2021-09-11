Alia Bhatt puts her Saturday to best use for 'healing' with Yoga; See PIC

Actress treated fans on Saturday with a glimpse of her 'healing' process with Yoga. The Brahmastra star, who had been busy with the shoot of her film Darlings, took time out on the weekend to workout at home and decided to share the results with fans on her social media handle. For it, Alia shared a photo of her Yoga session at home and it surely left fans in awe of her flawless skin and its glow. However, there was another thing that left fans curious in Alia's post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a post by her Yoga trainer Anshuka. In the photo, Alia is seen sitting on a yoga mat as she relaxes. The actress is seen beaming with joy as she was clicked in the frame. Alia opted for a black tank top with matching tights for her workout session. Her hair is pulled back in a pony for her workout. Behind Alia, we can see a separate room where a number of photo frames were seen and it was these that left fans curious. With the photo, Alia also gave fans a glimpse into her spacious living room. Reposting her trainer's post, Alia added a sticker, 'healing'.

Recently, Alia shared a video featuring behind-the-scene moments from Darlings set with Vijay Varma, Roshan and Shefali Shah as she called it a wrap on the shoot. The film is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen. It is Ali's debut production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine Films in association with 's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by . Alia also is a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . She is a part of RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

