Alia Bhatt puts up NEW Insta DP minutes before New Year 2022, did BF Ranbir Kapoor click it?

New Year is all about new beginnings and fresh starts. Speaking of which, with the New Year 2022 just minutes away, Alia Bhatt has changed her Instagram profile picture. In her new display picture, Alia can be seen smiling at the camera, as she poses in stylish and cozy winter clothing featuring a sweatshirt and a greyish-green beanie. The actress is seen standing in the middle of a grassland. Her beanie looks like the one her beau Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing in a picture she shared on the gram earlier today. It makes us wonder, if Ranbir, who is currently holidaying with Alia is the photographer behind this picture?

Last evening, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a gallery of pictures for her millions of fans and followers. While the first photograph was a close-up shot of her face, the second picture showcased Ranbir sipping something from a cup. The next few pictures, on the other hand, showcased some wildlife animals, and a stunning sunset. Sharing these, Alia captioned the post, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year”.

Both Alia and Ranbir were recently papped together at the airport as they left for their New Year’s vacation to an undisclosed location.