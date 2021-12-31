Alia Bhatt puts up NEW Insta DP minutes before New Year 2022, did BF Ranbir Kapoor click it?
Last evening, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a gallery of pictures for her millions of fans and followers. While the first photograph was a close-up shot of her face, the second picture showcased Ranbir sipping something from a cup. The next few pictures, on the other hand, showcased some wildlife animals, and a stunning sunset. Sharing these, Alia captioned the post, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year”.
Both Alia and Ranbir were recently papped together at the airport as they left for their New Year’s vacation to an undisclosed location.
Take a look at Alia’s new Instagram display picture below:
On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have some really interesting projects lined up. Both the actors will be seen together in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra. Apart from this, Ranbir has Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Alia, on the other hand, has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa.
