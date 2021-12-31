Alia Bhatt puts up NEW Insta DP minutes before New Year 2022, did BF Ranbir Kapoor click it?

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Jan 01, 2022 01:06 AM IST  |  19.6K
   
Alia Bhatt puts up NEW Insta DP minutes before New Year 2022, did BF Ranbir Kapoor click it?
New Year is all about new beginnings and fresh starts. Speaking of which, with the New Year 2022 just minutes away, Alia Bhatt has changed her Instagram profile picture. In her new display picture, Alia can be seen smiling at the camera, as she poses in stylish and cozy winter clothing featuring a sweatshirt and a greyish-green beanie. The actress is seen standing in the middle of a grassland. Her beanie looks like the one her beau Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing in a picture she shared on the gram earlier today. It makes us wonder, if Ranbir, who is currently holidaying with Alia is the photographer behind this picture?

Last evening, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a gallery of pictures for her millions of fans and followers. While the first photograph was a close-up shot of her face, the second picture showcased Ranbir sipping something from a cup. The next few pictures, on the other hand, showcased some wildlife animals, and a stunning sunset. Sharing these, Alia captioned the post, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year”. 

Both Alia and Ranbir were recently papped together at the airport as they left for their New Year’s vacation to an undisclosed location. 

Take a look at Alia’s new Instagram display picture below:

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have some really interesting projects lined up. Both the actors will be seen together in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra. Apart from this, Ranbir has Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Alia, on the other hand, has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa. 

